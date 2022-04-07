UK Gov't Wins Ban To Keep BBC From Naming MI5 Source

By Silvia Martelli (April 7, 2022, 5:26 PM BST) -- A court ruled on Thursday that a BBC documentary cannot name a secret service source accused of abusing women because doing so would put the agent at risk of being harmed or even killed. Judge Martin Chamberlain granted the attorney general an interim injunction, finding at the High Court that the BBC does not have an overriding public interest in publishing the name or picture of the individual — referred to in the judgment as an agent — at the heart of its documentary. A trial will take place later this year. "Whilst including X's name and image would make the BBC's story...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS