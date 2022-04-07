Qatar Fights To Keep Airbus Contract Going Amid $618M Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 7, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Qatar Airways asked a judge on Thursday to order Airbus to comply with its obligations under an aircraft contract while the two companies work out a $618 million dispute over defects that have caused its passenger craft to be grounded amid safety concerns. Qatar asked Judge David Waksman to hand down an order of so-called interim specific performance at the High Court. The order would require Airbus to comply with its obligations under a contract for A321 aircraft between it and Qatar while a $618 million dispute — over a separate contact for A350 planes — awaits trial. Qatar also requested a mandatory injunction...

