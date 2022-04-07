Clinton-Appointed Fla. Judge Won't DQ In Latest Trump Suit

By Andrew Strickler (April 7, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump lost the first round in a newly filed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, when the Florida federal judge assigned to the case stiff-armed his bid for a new judge. After filing a lengthy complaint two weeks ago accusing Clinton and others of an "unthinkable plot" to ruin his 2016 White House run, Trump's first move was to ask for the disqualification of U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks. Judge Middlebrooks was nominated to the federal bench in 1997 by then-President Bill Clinton. Unsurprisingly, that was the basis of Trump's argument for recusal. In an April 4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS