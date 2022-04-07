Blank Rome Adds Ex-Navy Atty To Gov't Contracts Group

By Jack Rodgers (April 7, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has added a former U.S. Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel attorney adviser to its government contracts group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. David L. Bodner joins the firm after serving in his previous role advising Navy program managers on weapons system source selections and issues around the Competition in Contracting Act, the firm said. Bodner's experience at the Navy Office of General Counsel also involved work surrounding the Procurement Integrity Act, the Trade Secrets Act and other regulatory compliance laws, the firm said. Bodner studied political science and psychology at Virginia Tech University,...

