Judge Disqualifies Firm In Hemp Biz Investment Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 7, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has disqualified counsel for founders of a hemp business in their suit accusing an investor of stringing them along before failing to hand over promised resources, after the investor alleged the counsel previously advised a different company he was part of regarding a subpoena in the same case. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane granted Victor Canales' motion to disqualify Harris Bricken McVay Sliwoski LLP from representing plaintiffs Matthew Dill, Timothy Lorito and Yahina Vargas. In his motion to disqualify, filed last month, Canales said he had previously retained Harris Bricken to represent another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS