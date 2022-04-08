Amazon Union Attorney Talks Staten Island Labor Win

By Andrew Strickler (April 8, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Last week, a grassroots labor group won a historic election at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Staten Island, New York, known as JFK8. If certified by the National Labor Relations Board, the new Amazon Labor Union will be the first to represent workers at Amazon, the nation's second-biggest private employer. Seth Goldstein Led by a former warehouse worker named Chris Smalls, the group also had the backing of pro bono lawyers and others through much of the nearly yearlong effort. Among them was New Jersey attorney Seth Goldstein, 60, a veteran labor lawyer who has worked on recent organization efforts in...

