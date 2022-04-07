NRA Can't Defend Trump-Era Hunting Rule, Judge Rules

By Clark Mindock (April 7, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association and pro-hunting groups must sit out a fight over a Trump-era rule expanding hunting and sport fishing on lands preserved for endangered species, a federal court said, determining the case's outcome won't significantly impact their interests. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy said Wednesday that, while there were no objections raised by either the plaintiffs or defendants in the case to having the groups enter the fray, it would be inappropriate to add the NRA and others as intervenors since it wasn't clear that any of their interests would be impaired by the outcome of the litigation....

