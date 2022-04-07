PTAB Launches Rare Derivation Review Over Stabilization IP

By Dani Kass (April 7, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to hear its fifth-ever derivation proceeding, which looks at whether the first party to file for a patent ripped off another inventor. The board on Wednesday said it will determine whether inventor Marc Selner's patent application for a stable suspension composition is derived from a process another inventor named Bradley Burnam shared with him in 2014. The invention is a stabilized mixture that allows a biocide to keep killing organisms over time without being washed away, such as during wound care, according to Selner's patent application. The claims detail how the biocide particles...

