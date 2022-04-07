Joint Venture Lands Financing Toward $60M Vermont Mall Buy

By Emma Whitford (April 7, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A venture between Eastern Real Estate and Taconic Capital has landed $36.27 million in debt financing that it will put toward the $60 million purchase of a high-traffic mall in Burlington, Vermont, according to borrower-side broker JLL Capital Markets Thursday. The venture secured its debt financing for the University Mall acquisition from HarborOne Bank and Berkshire Bank, according to JLL, which also advised Eastern and Taconic on the overall deal. The 617,000-square-foot mall is anchored by Vermont's only Target as well as Hannaford Supermarkets, according to Thursday's release. JLL Senior Managing Directors Dave Monahan and Chris Angelone advised on the purchase,...

