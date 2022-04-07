Fox Rothschild Adds Cannabis Law Expert In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (April 7, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has brought on an attorney to bolster its cannabis law practice in New Jersey who had a hands-on role in crafting the state's recreational cannabis law during his time working with state Senate Democrats. Fruqan Mouzon joined Fox Rothschild's Morristown, New Jersey, office as a partner in its cannabis and litigation practices, the firm said Thursday. He was a partner at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP before joining the firm and worked as the general counsel to the New Jersey Senate Majority Office before that. He said that he had worked alongside Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Linden, and other...

