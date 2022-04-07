GM Settlement Lies Merit Prison Sentence, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (April 7, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors recommended prison time on Wednesday for a woman who copped to helping her husband lie to litigation funders and a Manhattan federal judge about a nonexistent $16.5 million settlement in the General Motors Co. multidistrict ignition switch litigation. Susan Hammatt, who pled guilty to one count of perjury in October, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13 for her role in the alleged scheme to fraudulently profit off her husband Christopher Hammatt's purported car crash and resulting traumatic brain injury. According to a 2019 indictment, Christopher scored $75,000 from litigation funders by posing as a paralegal and claiming that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS