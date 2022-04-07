Georgia Claims Immunity In Delta-8 Crackdown Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 7, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia and an Atlanta-area district attorney have asked a Georgia state court to dismiss a complaint filed by two smoke shops over prosecutions of those who sell edible products with unregulated hemp-derived cannabinoids, claiming sovereign immunity. The state parties' Wednesday motion to dismiss came one day after they pushed back against the shops' effort to block such prosecutions. The state said its sovereign immunity argument "is a jurisdictional bar to this court's power to grant relief." "This issue must be decided before reaching the merits of plaintiffs' claims," the state argued. "Sovereign immunity is a threshold issue and...

