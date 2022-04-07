ITC Blocks In Vitro Drug Imports Infringing Merck Unit's TM

By Jasmin Jackson (April 7, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is prohibiting two companies from importing unauthorized "gray market" versions of in vitro fertilization drugs manufactured by a Merck KGaA unit, finding the products infringe one or more of the health care giant's trademarks. The commission issued a limited exclusion order, which bans imports of the products found to infringe, on Wednesday against Middle Eastern drug distributor Hermes Ezcanesi and FastIVF, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that sources in vitro treatments from Europe. The ITC found the companies are selling unauthorized versions of fertility drugs made by Merck KGaA subsidiary EMD Serono Inc. — including Gonal-f, Ovidrel...

