Bio-Rad Rival Wants Its COVID Test Tech Cleared Of IP Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (April 7, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The German molecular diagnostics provider Qiagen hit Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court Wednesday, asking a judge to declare that its QIAcuity technology used to quickly test municipal sewer systems across the U.S. for COVID-19 outbreaks doesn't infringe six Bio-Rad diagnostics patents. In a 14-page complaint, the Monheim am Rhein, Germany-based Qiagen Hamburg GmbH and its U.S. affiliate, Qiagen LLC, allege that Bio-Rad has wrongly accused its rapid COVID-19 testing system, called QIAcuity, of ripping off Bio-Rad patents. Qiagen's technology has been used in 48 states across the U.S. to test local municipal wastewater systems for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS