Syracuse's Former City Counsel Returns To Bond Schoeneck

By Adrian Cruz (April 8, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Syracuse, New York-based Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC announced that an attorney coming off a four-year stint serving as the city's corporation counsel has returned to the firm as a partner in its labor and employment group. Kristen E. Smith rejoined Bond Schoeneck on Monday after a four-year run serving under Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Prior to joining the city government, she spent her entire legal career with the firm, first joining in 2005 as an associate. Smith told Law360 on Friday that she chose to rejoin Bond Schoeneck because of the firm's environment and culture. She added that its strength...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS