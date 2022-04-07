Boy Scouts Say Insurers' Ch. 11 Stance Imperils Org.'s Future

By Vince Sullivan (April 7, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware judge Thursday that if insurers objecting to its proposed Chapter 11 plan had their way, the organization would likely fold and thousands of survivors of sexual abuse would have no recourse for recoveries, as the two parties battled over confirmation of the plan. During the second day of closing arguments in the plan confirmation trial that began March 14, attorneys for the Boy Scouts said that in the absence of a plan, the scouting organization will likely cease to exist, and the sex abuse survivors will be left without a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS