4th Circ. Again Remands Baltimore Climate Claims

By Clark Mindock (April 7, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday again remanded to state court Baltimore's suit seeking to hold energy giants like Shell and BP to the fire for climate change-related infrastructure damages, after being ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to take a deeper look at the companies' jurisdiction arguments. The Fourth Circuit on Thursday again remanded to state court Baltimore's climate change suit against BP and other energy giants. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio) A three-judge panel found that defendants including Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and 24 other multinational oil and gas companies failed to establish federal courts had jurisdiction over Baltimore's claims the companies...

