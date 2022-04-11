6th Circ. Resets Immigration Enforcement Policy For Now

By Grace Dixon (April 11, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday allowed immigration enforcement officials to resume adhering to a guidance narrowing enforcement priorities when making custody decisions while the federal government appeals a lower court's preliminary injunction that had blocked the policy. The three-judge panel's ruling came little more than two weeks after an Ohio federal judge blocked U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials from take a case-by-case approach when deciding whether to target individual noncitizens for removal. The federal government had argued that implementing the injunction would "destabilize" the country's immigration enforcement apparatus. The panel said an administrative stay is needed while it weighs the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS