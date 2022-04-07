House Committee Advances Bill Slashing Visa Country Caps

By Grace Dixon (April 7, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted to advance a bill that would eliminate the Immigration and Nationality Act's per-country cap for employment-based visas and raise similar caps on family-based visas, aimed at trimming immigration backlogs. Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and John Curtis, R-Utah, had introduced the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act of 2021, or EAGLE Act, in June. At a time when backlogs have drawn litigation from frustrated visa-seekers, the bill would distribute wait times more evenly among nations. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act as it currently stands, of the around 490,000 family-based visas and 140,000 employment-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS