Sunglasses Co. Says Award In Israeli IP Fight Must Be OK'd

By Caroline Simson (April 7, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Sunglasses maker Verso is pressing a Florida court to enforce an arbitral award issued in a $3 million dispute with an Israeli pop star who allegedly undercut a deal to promote the brand in Israel by conspiring with a distributor to sell counterfeit sunglasses. Verso Israel LLC argued in a brief filed Wednesday that the court has no reason not to enforce the award, which orders Omer Adam's company, PAI Production Adam Investment Ltd., to halt its involvement in a competing business with Verso's Israeli distributor, Opticana – The First Opti-Store Ltd., for a new brand of eyewear called Cattleya. The...

