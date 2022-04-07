UK Metaverse Tech Co. Rakes In $150M From Investors

By Benjamin Horney (April 7, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Improbable, a British technology company focused on the metaverse, said Thursday that it has raised $150 million in funding from a group of private investors, with plans to put the money toward development of a digital asset-focused tool for the next generation of the internet, or Web3. The fresh funding for Improbable Worlds Ltd. comes from an investor group that includes the U.K.'s Saranac Partners, along with Round13 Capital and Zinal Growth, among others, according to a press release. Improbable will use the money to establish and further develop M² (MSquared), which it describes as a "network of interoperable Web3 metaverses."...

