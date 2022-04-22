Eli Lilly Sues Teva For Unpaid Cancer Drug Sales

By Christopher Crosby (April 22, 2022, 3:52 PM BST) -- Eli Lilly has sued Teva Pharmaceutical in London demanding its rival pay millions under a settlement the companies reached that allowed the drugmaker to temporarily sell a generic version of a chemotherapy drug. Lawyers for the American pharmaceutical giant filed a newly public High Court claim on Dec. 1, 2021, which accused the Israeli generic drugmaker of failing to pay compensation for sales of a cancer treatment containing pemetrexed, according to a court filing. Eli Lilly, which sells the drug under the name Alimta, claims that Teva agreed to pay compensation for sales of the Israeli firm's generic version of pemetrexed if and...

