Kanye West's Label Hit With Royalty Suit Over 'Power' Sample

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 12, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- Lawyers for King Crimson are suing Kanye West's record label, claiming that the rapper had failed to pay royalties for using a sample of a song by the progressive rock band in his track "Power." King Crimson claims, through its licensee Declan Colgan Music Ltd., that Kanye West's label, The Island Def Jam Music Group — part of Universal Music Group — has failed to pay agreed royalties to the band for a sample used in the Kanye West song. West's song uses a segment from one of King Crimson's best-known pieces of music, "21st Century Schizoid Man," according to the lawsuit...

