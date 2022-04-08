Pa. School Says Pro-Mask Parents Didn't 'Prevail' For Fees

By Matthew Santoni (April 8, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area school district said it should not have to pay the attorney fees for a group of pro-mask parents who got the schools to temporarily reinstate their mask policy because the Third Circuit eventually dismissed the case as moot and the parents did not "prevail" on the merits of their argument. Attorneys for the Upper St. Clair School District told a Pennsylvania federal court that the parents had not won anything because the Third Circuit had only granted them a temporary order maintaining the status quo for masks until they could get to briefing and arguments on the merits, then...

