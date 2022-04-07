Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amarin Downplayed Threat Of Vascepa Fight, Investor Says

By Bill Wichert (April 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Amarin shareholder launched a derivative action Thursday in New Jersey federal court alleging company officials downplayed the risk of litigation that ultimately left certain patents for its heart drug Vascepa invalidated and sent its stock price tumbling.

Plaintiff Gary Schader says the pharmaceutical company's current and former executives and directors misled shareholders about the potential impact of the litigation on its "business and future prospects" before and after a Nevada federal court invalidated the patents for being obvious over earlier inventions and the Federal Circuit affirmed that ruling.

The purported misconduct "has irreparably damaged Amarin's corporate image and goodwill," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!