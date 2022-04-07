Amarin Downplayed Threat Of Vascepa Fight, Investor Says

By Bill Wichert (April 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Amarin shareholder launched a derivative action Thursday in New Jersey federal court alleging company officials downplayed the risk of litigation that ultimately left certain patents for its heart drug Vascepa invalidated and sent its stock price tumbling. Plaintiff Gary Schader says the pharmaceutical company's current and former executives and directors misled shareholders about the potential impact of the litigation on its "business and future prospects" before and after a Nevada federal court invalidated the patents for being obvious over earlier inventions and the Federal Circuit affirmed that ruling. The purported misconduct "has irreparably damaged Amarin's corporate image and goodwill," according...

