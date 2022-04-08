Energy Cos. Losing Battle To Keep Climate Suits Federal

By Keith Goldberg (April 8, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit's emphatic reaffirmation that Baltimore's climate change suit belongs in state court further weakens arguments from fossil fuel companies that climate torts are a federal matter, though the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to eventually weigh in. The Fourth Circuit is the second circuit court to stand by its rejection of energy company arguments that local and state government suits seeking climate-related infrastructure damages belong in federal court, after the Supreme Court last year ordered expanded reviews of remand orders. The Tenth Circuit reaffirmed its state court remand of Boulder, Colorado's climate suit in February. Several other circuit court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS