Ruling Highlights Nexus Of Water Rights, Bankruptcy Law

By Lisa Tancredi (April 15, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Disputes over dwindling water resources occasioned by record droughts in the West will almost certainly spill over to bankruptcy courts, where this area of the law is a little-explored frontier. Loss of water is an existential threat to enterprises that rely on it, not to mention to life itself. But what, exactly, is a water right? And what are the competing legal interests in it? The recent decision of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah, In re: Sugarloaf Holdings LLC,[1] analyzes water rights in the context of a free and clear sale under Bankruptcy Code Section 363(f). The...

