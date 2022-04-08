Ameritas Data Breach Class Action Gets Trimmed

By Josh Liberatore (April 8, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge found Ameritas had a duty to secure customers' sensitive data but didn't have a fiduciary duty to clients, allowing a North Carolina woman to keep most of her claims in a proposed class action against the insurer over a 2019 data breach. A federal judge's ruling allowed a woman to keep most of her claims against Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. in a proposed class action over a 2019 data breach. (iStock) U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard on Thursday allowed Cynthia Weisenberger to continue her suit accusing Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. of negligence, breach of contract and...

