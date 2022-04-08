Health Care Is In DOJ's Criminal Antitrust Crosshairs

By Dylan Carson and Antonio Pozos (April 8, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Criminal antitrust enforcement in health care has picked up significantly in recent years and remains in sharp focus for companies and executives today. The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division has made enforcement in health care a top priority, as the prosecution of alleged conspiracies to fix the wages of health care workers and agreements not to compete for their services is playing out in courtrooms across the country. For example, the trial in U.S. v. DaVita, the DOJ's prosecution of kidney dialysis company DaVita Inc. and its former CEO regarding an alleged no-poach agreement, began in the U.S. District Court...

