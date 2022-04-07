Split 5th Circ. Revives Biden's Federal Worker Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (April 7, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit revived President Joe Biden's mandate requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, finding Thursday that a Texas federal judge lacked jurisdiction to enjoin the mandate and that challengers haven't shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits. In a 2-1 decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Carl E. Stewart, the majority found that the Civil Service Reform Act precluded the district court's jurisdiction. The workers challenging Biden's mandate should have levied their grievance through the CSRA, the majority found. And the district court was wrong to hold that the act does not apply until...

