FERC's 'Troubling' $6B Gas Pipeline Review Puzzles DC Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (April 7, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges took a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission attorney to task Thursday over the agency's handling of a hotly contested $6 billion Appalachian pipeline, demanding answers for why it has yet to issue a stop-work order and conduct a new environmental review of the entire project following recent appellate court orders. Hanging over the D.C. Circuit case, brought by environmental groups seeking to stop construction of the 303-mile natural gas Mountain Valley Pipeline, are three Fourth Circuit opinions in separate litigation that invalidated some permits other federal agencies issued to the project's developer. In orders earlier this year and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS