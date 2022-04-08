Telecom Asks DC Circ. To Hold Off FCC Shutdown Order

By Nadia Dreid (April 8, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Pacific Networks Corp. and ComNet are the latest telecoms to be booted off of U.S. networks by the Federal Communications Commission due to their ties to the Chinese government and are also the latest to petition the D.C. Circuit to stop their banishment from taking effect. The California-based Pacific Networks and its subsidiary ComNet filed an emergency petition with the appellate court Wednesday, asking the D.C. Circuit to press pause on the FCC's order suspending the companies' Section 214 authorizations while they challenge that decision. While Pacific Networks and ComNet are both U.S.-based companies, their parent organization, CITIC Telecom International, is...

