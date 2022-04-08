Top Banks To Share Emissions Claims Of Airlines They Fund

By Ronan Barnard (April 8, 2022, 1:24 PM BST) -- Six major international banks have agreed to disclose how close the aviation companies they finance are to achieving net-zero targets in a move to help clean up a carbon-intensive industry. The banks — which include Bank of America, BNP Paribas and Citi — announced on Thursday that they would form a working group and create models and emissions disclosure procedures by the end of 2022 with the Rocky Mountain Institute's Center for Climate-Aligned Finance. The initiative will give banks a framework to assess their financing of aircraft, airlines and aircraft lessors in line with the 1.5℃ global climate target set by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS