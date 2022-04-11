Force Majeure Lessons From 2 COVID Rulings

By Ryland Ash (April 11, 2022, 11:00 PM BST) -- U.K. businesses faced disruption from the public health measures implemented to fight COVID-19 and many companies suffered significant economic losses as a result. English courts have consistently refused to relieve a contracting party from a bad bargain and the global pandemic has not changed that approach. There is no general legal principle of force majeure in English law; it can only be agreed in the express terms of a contract. The wording of such clauses varies widely and is generally construed in relation to its own terms. Two recent cases from the English courts highlight the importance of mitigating pandemic risk...

