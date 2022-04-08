Fashion Mogul Loses Fraud Claim Over AllSaints Shares

By Silvia Martelli (April 8, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- A court blocked embattled fashion mogul Kevin Stanford from continuing to challenge a deal to sell his shares in the AllSaints chain to a private equity firm, ruling on Friday that the retail entrepreneur could not show it was fraudulent. Clare Ambrose, sitting as deputy judge of the High Court, said that Stanford has not provided enough evidence that he was "fraudulently induced" to transfer his shares in the high street brand to a private equity firm. The judge granted an injunction to Lion/Heaven UK II Ltd., preventing Stanford from making any further claims that the 2011 agreement is void....

