Pro Say: The Rising Tide Against Workplace NDAs

Law360 (April 8, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The push to curtail nondisclosure agreements in the workplace is spreading, with a new law in Washington state going further than ever to prevent employers from concealing harassment on the job. This week, Law360's Hannah Albarazi joins the Pro Say team to discuss the statute and its implications for corporate secrecy. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Alex Lawson, and Hailey Konnath bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about...

