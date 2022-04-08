DC Appeals Court Disbars Atty Who Tricked Vets

By Jack Rodgers (April 8, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Court of Appeals disbarred an attorney Thursday who swindled several veterans into paying upfront for legal services then used those funds without his client's consent and without providing legal services, ordering him to repay those he duped. Richard L. Morris was disbarred for violations of "numerous Rules of Professional Conduct" after a D.C. Board of Professional Responsibility committee heard testimony a year ago from six former clients, some of whom were former service members, about upfront flat fees Morris charged for service. The court suspended Morris from practicing law in the District of Columbia and ordered him to pay...

