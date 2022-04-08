Ex-Carillion Directors Seek Clarity From UK Gov't In Ban Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (April 8, 2022, 8:22 PM BST) -- Former Carillion directors fought Friday to force the government to narrow the scope of the allegations against them in its bid to ban them from top boardroom roles ahead of an upcoming trial over the fallout from the outsourcing giant's collapse. Counsel for five nonexecutive directors of the collapsed construction company asked the High Court to "tie the secretary of state for business down, so we know what his case is." The legal action launched by Kwasi Kwarteng is "clearly shifting," and the consequence is that the individuals do not know what the case against them is, Andrew Thompson QC said. ...

