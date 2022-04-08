Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB To Review Cancer Antibody IP That Drew $41.8M Verdict

By Britain Eakin (April 8, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a Seagen Inc. antibody patent after the board previously used its discretion to reject two challenges from Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and AstraZeneca while a Texas federal jury on Friday found Daiichi willfully infringed the patent to the tune of $41.8 million.

In a pair of decisions Thursday, the PTAB granted rehearing requests from the drugmakers, saying its June decisions denying the two post-grant review petitions under the board's Fintiv precedent, which allows it to deny patent reviews when parallel litigation is at an advanced stage, were no longer warranted. The board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!