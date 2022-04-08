PTAB To Review Cancer Antibody IP That Drew $41.8M Verdict

By Britain Eakin (April 8, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a Seagen Inc. antibody patent after the board previously used its discretion to reject two challenges from Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and AstraZeneca while a Texas federal jury on Friday found Daiichi willfully infringed the patent to the tune of $41.8 million. In a pair of decisions Thursday, the PTAB granted rehearing requests from the drugmakers, saying its June decisions denying the two post-grant review petitions under the board's Fintiv precedent, which allows it to deny patent reviews when parallel litigation is at an advanced stage, were no longer warranted. The board...

