A Quiet Change At The USPTO Creates A 2-Tier Exam Process

By Julie Burke (April 26, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Following retirement of the Sensitive Application Warning System program, one can't help but wonder what happened to the SAWS-targeted applications still under examination. Could there be a clue in Art Unit 1699? USPTO Quietly Updates Patent Management Roster Last month, the United States Patent and Trademark Office quietly updated its patent management roster[1] to identify search and classification examiner, or SCE, art units, summarized in Table I. Technology center directors coordinate[2] patent examination using U.S. patent classification schedules to specify art units responsible for each class and subclass. No SCE art units are listed in the classes arranged by art unit[3]...

