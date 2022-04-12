Ex-Curve Compliance Chief Rejoins McGlinchey Stafford

By Emma Cueto (April 12, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- An attorney who specializes in representing banks and fintech startups is back at McGlinchey Stafford PLLC as a member. The firm said in an announcement Thursday that Aaron Kouhoupt, who was previously counsel at the firm before moving in-house at payment system Curve, has returned to the firm's Cleveland office. "We are happy to welcome Aaron back home at McGlinchey," Mark Edelman, chair of the consumer financial services compliance practice group, said in a statement. "He brings to clients a range of industry knowledge forged from a first-hand understanding of their opportunities and challenges." Kouhoupt first joined the firm as counsel...

