Walmart, Kohl's To Pay $5.5M Over Bogus Bamboo Textiles

By Lauren Berg (April 8, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a total of $5.5 million to end government allegations that they falsely marketed towels, sheets, blankets and dozens of other rayon-based products as made with eco-friendly bamboo when it actually requires toxic chemicals to turn wood pulp into rayon, the Federal Trade Commission announced Friday. Both Walmart and Kohl's marketed items that they claimed to be made from either 100% bamboo or a mixture of bamboo and cotton using environmentally friendly processes, but the U.S. Department of Justice and the FTC said dozens of the retailers' bogus bamboo products were actually made of rayon derived...

