DOI Drops 50-Year-Old Native American Water Code Ban

By Caleb Symons (April 8, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday lifted a decades-old policy that had prohibited certain Native American tribes from adopting their own water-use rules, which critics said left those resources at risk of misappropriation and was inconsistent with tribal self-determination. Rescinding the so-called Morton Moratorium — named for former Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton, who enacted the measure in 1975 — will streamline the department's review of new tribal water codes, the DOI announced in a press release. Interior officials plan to consult tribes on aspects of that process, including the "appropriate delegation of approval authority" as well as approval...

