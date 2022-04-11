ND Tribe Urges Court Not To Block Legislative District Map

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 11, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Fresh off an approval to intervene in a North Dakota redistricting case as defendants, the Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation pushed back against a bid to block the new state legislative district map from going into effect. In a response filed Thursday in North Dakota federal court, the MHA Nation argued that the court should not grant Charles Walen and Paul Henderson — residents within the original district lines — their request for a preliminary injunction against the district map in the upcoming elections because they had not proven how the new districts were "racial gerrymandering" and not made to preserve...

