Muscogee (Creek) Nation Installs New Attorney General

By Joyce Hanson (April 11, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has installed a new attorney general to help expand its criminal-justice system following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects policing, detention and tribal courts in eastern Oklahoma. Geri Wisner, an experienced tribal prosecutor and expert in the protection of Native American children, steps into her new role following a tumultuous 21-month period since the high court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, when the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of the Attorney General filed 5,439 criminal charges, the Nation said Thursday. Wisner is a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, a mother, a former U.S. Marine and a...

