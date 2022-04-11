UBS Freed From Ex-Exec's NJ Whistleblower Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 11, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has freed UBS from a former executive's retaliation lawsuit, ruling that he failed to link his whistleblowing activity with his termination and did not overcome the company's showing it had a legitimate reason for firing him. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini granted the financial services giant's summary judgment bid, finding in a ruling made public Friday that ex-UBS wealth adviser Craig D. Price didn't support his claims under the Florida Whistleblower Act. Price, who has filed a Third Circuit appeal notice, alleged he was terminated for raising concerns about his colleague's alleged exploitation of a senior...

