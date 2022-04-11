FCC Revamps Reassigned Nos. System To Fight Robocalls

By Christopher Cole (April 11, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission hopes to reduce unwanted phone calls by making it cheaper for callers to tap into a database of reassigned numbers and clarifying their liability shield under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act for using the system. The FCC said Friday that it has updated its subscriber rates for the Reassigned Numbers Database and made its safe harbor rules clearer so callers will be more willing to use the database to determine a number's eligibility to receive an unsolicited call. The agency noted that millions of phone numbers are reassigned each year, and when a consumer gets a new number...

