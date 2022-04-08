Landlord Fights DaVita Subsidiary Suit Over Unsafe Building

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 8, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A landlord sued by a DaVita Dialysis subsidiary for allegedly failing to mitigate dangerous conditions at a Philadelphia clinic asked a federal judge on Friday to toss the suit, arguing it was under no obligation to provide security services on the premises. IS BBFB LLC, the landlord of ISD Renal Inc., said the outpatient dialysis clinic's breach of contract claims against it carried no legal weight, arguing the plaintiff's interpretation of the "quiet enjoyment" clause in the lease agreement to mean an obligation to hire security guards was off the mark. "Plaintiff asks this court to impose upon every commercial landlord...

