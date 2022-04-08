EU To Block High-Value Russian Crypto Transactions

The commission said it has agreed to adopt the cryptocurrency resolution alongside new financial, export and energy-related measures. The digital asset prohibition applies to "high-value, crypto-asset services to Russia," according to the announcement.
"This will contribute to closing potential loopholes," the statement said.
The statement did not elaborate on what constitutes a "high-value" transaction. A separate statement from the Council of the European Union specified that the prohibition would extend to deposits to cryptocurrency wallets.
The commission has previously said that cryptocurrencies were already included in existing asset freezes leveled against Russian entities.
The restrictions come amid concerns that sanctioned Russian individuals and entities might use digital assets to try to circumvent sanctions. U.S. lawmakers have pushed the executive branch and the cryptocurrency industry to ensure that digital assets aren't being used for that purpose, although U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House lawmakers on Wednesday that federal authorities haven't seen cryptocurrency being used for "significant evasion" of U.S. sanctions against Russia.
The move also runs counter to the public stance of several major cryptocurrency exchanges, including U.S. exchange Coinbase and global platform Binance, who have said they don't intend to voluntarily cut everyday Russian citizens off from their platforms. Representatives for the two platforms didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the ban.
The cryptocurrency measures were announced alongside a wide-ranging package of additional restrictions. Other finance-related restrictions include a full transaction ban and asset freeze on four Russian banks and a ban on advising wealthy Russian nationals about trusts.
The measures also prohibit many freight road operators from working in the EU and will bar Russian-flagged vessels from European ports. Export bans, estimated to be worth about €10 billion (nearly $11 billion), will include quantum computing, advanced semiconductors and jet fuel, while import bans will include cement, wood and rubber products and "spirits (including vodka)," per the announcement.
Notably, the sanctions do not extend to oil imports, only imports of Russian coal. The commission said it was working on "reducing our dependence on energy imports from Russia."
Representatives for the commission did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.
--Additional reporting by Jon Hill and Al Barbarino. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.
