DOJ And FTC Seek To Better Vet Deals Amid 'Merger Boom'

By Matthew Perlman (April 8, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Trade Commission said Friday the agency is working with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division to reexamine the entire merger review process in light of a sustained surge of deal filings. FTC Chair Lina Khan said during the American Bar Association's annual spring antitrust meeting that she joined the agency last year during a historic flood of merger filings, and that the volume of transactions had revealed "strains" that make it challenging for enforcers to fully investigate deals within the statutory time limits. "In lockstep with DOJ, we are taking a close look and making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS